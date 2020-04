Workers move temporarily into housing at a military camp during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore in this still frame obtained from social media video released by MINDEF Singapore on April 9, 2020. MINDEF SINGAPORE/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its eighth death from the disease.