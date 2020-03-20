Singapore has 40 new virus cases, mostly imported, steps up distancing

A view of the empty Woodlands Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia after Malaysia imposed a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore reported 40 new coronavirus cases on Friday, mainly imported infections from the United Kingdom, and advised further social distancing measures in its fight against the pandemic.

Its tally of cases stands at 385, with no deaths.

The health ministry said all gatherings of 250 people or more must be cancelled. Among other measures, it asked employers to facilitate working from home and stagger working hours to reduce contact between staff.

Authorities have previously said Singapore is not planning for a lockdown but have not ruled it out.