Singapore reports 752 new COVID-19 cases taking tally over 26,000

A Mobile Swab Station (MSS), which was developed to ensure the quick and safe deployment of swab teams to various locations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is sanitised after the completion of swab operations in Singapore May 12, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken May 12, 2020. Mandatory credit MINDEF SINGAPORE/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.