Singapore to bar recent visitors to Italy, Spain, Germany, France

FILE PHOTO: Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will deny from Monday entry or transit to visitors who have been in Italy, France, Spain or Germany in the last 14 days, as part of measures to control the fast-spreading coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday.

The southeast Asian travel hub, which also advised against non-essential travel to the four countries, will immediately halt docking by cruise ships, it added.

Singapore has a similar ban in place for travellers from Iran, South Korea and China, where the virus first surfaced late last year.