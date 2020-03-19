Sports News
Premier League suspended until at least April 30, end-date extended indefinitely

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Watford - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 12, 2020 General view of the corner flags being planted before the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

(Reuters) - England’s Premier League and Football League postponed the current season until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus crisis, following a video conference meeting on Thursday.

The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game bodies, along with players and managers associations, agreed to extend the formal end-date for the 2019/2020 season “indefinitely” in a bid to try to complete the campaign, they said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis

