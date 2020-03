A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents to enjoy movies while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from the virus, according to the KCDC.