An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes inside a shack at a shanty area, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday.