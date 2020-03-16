Spain to start controls at land borders to stem coronavirus - Interior Minister

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is to establish controls at land borders in a bid to slow down the spreading of coronavirus, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Monday.

He said the government will only allow Spaniards, residents of Spain, cross-border workers, diplomats and people justifying force majeure into the country.

The border controls, which are due to start at midnight Monday evening, were decided in coordination with EU partners, Grande-Marlaska told in a TV address on Monday afternoon.