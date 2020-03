The leader of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra talks during an interview with Reuters at the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The regional leader of Spain’s Catalonia, Quim Torra, said on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and that he was going into self-isolation in a government building.

Catalan deputy head of government, Pere Aragones, announced on Sunday that he had also tested positive.