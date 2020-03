A man crosses the Gran Via of Bilbao, amidst concerns over Spain's coronavirus outbreak, in the Basque city of Bilbao, Spain, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food or drugs, go to hospital, go to work or other emergencies according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Saturday, confirming reports in local media.