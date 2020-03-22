Spain's PM Sanchez calls for EU 'Marshall Plan' to fight coronavirus

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after taking part in a conference call with European leaders at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday called for the European Union to launch a grand Marshall Plan-style public investment programme to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanchez said the EU should issue pan-European bonds to help member countries respond to the virus and praised the liquidity measures taken so far by the European Central Bank.

“Europe can do and must do more, and we request that it does much more in such a critical moment,” he said.