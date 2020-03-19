World News
Spain plans more measures to protect vulnerable groups from coronavirus

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Social Rights and Sustainable Development Minister Pablo Iglesias arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government is planning to introduce more measures to protect vulnerable groups from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said at a news conference on Thursday.

Iglesias added the government will boost the capacity of nursing homes to attend the elderly, after a large number of cases and fatalities were reported in such facilities.

On Tuesday, Spain announced a 200 billion euro ($215.74 billion) package to help companies and to protect workers and other vulnerable groups affected by the spiraling coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen, Writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen

