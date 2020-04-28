Spain aims for end-June return to normality, to phase out coronavirus lockdown

Carmen Diaz, 51, David Lopez, 45, and their daughter Sara Lopez, 18, queue as they wait to donate blood, at a Red Cross urgent blood drive, as efforts continue to help slowing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Vicente Espinel theatre in Ronda, Spain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday a four-phase plan to lift the lockdown enforced on the nation to control one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the coronavirus with an aim to return to normality by the end of June.

The lifting of the strict measures will begin on May 4 and vary from region to region depending on factors such as how the rate of infection evolves, the number of intensive care beds available locally and how regions comply with distancing rules, he said.