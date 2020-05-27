Spain's coronavirus deaths up just one to 27,118

People are seen at Retiro Park during sunset, which reopened yesterday for the first time in more than 2 months, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has registered 27,118 deaths from the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, just one more than the previous day.

Only 39 deaths were reported over the last seven days, while a total of 236,769 cases have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry’s figures showed.

The government has warned that data may fluctuate in coming days as authorities retrospectively apply a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.