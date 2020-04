Neighbors play bingo from their balconies amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 8, 2020. The placard reads: "Lots of strength, thank you." REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s number of daily coronavirus deaths slowed on Thursday after two days of increases as 683 people succumbed in 24 hours, taking the total to 15,238, the health ministry said.

Overall detected cases rose to 152,446 from 146,690 on Wednesday, it added.