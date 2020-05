A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask carries a pot during a protest against the Spanish government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Madrid, Spain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

(Reuters) - Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid March.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.