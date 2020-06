Two women walk along Las Canteras beach as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase two, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, island of Gran Canaria, Spain May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will guarantee health safety when reopening the country to foreign tourists next month after the coronavirus contagion prompted a three-month closure, industry and tourism minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday.

“This will be our strength,” she told Telecinco TV station.