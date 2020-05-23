World News
May 23, 2020 / 5:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 48

A demonstrator wearing a protective mask with the colours of the Spanish flag poses for a picture during a drive-in protest organised by Spain's far-right party Vox against the government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 48 on Saturday to a total of 28,678, the health ministry said.

The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,290 from 234,824 cases the previous day, the ministry added.

Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Peter Graff

