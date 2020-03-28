World News
March 28, 2020 / 10:55 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight to 5,690

1 Min Read

Health workers collect food from Delivery 4 Heroes on stretchers at Clinic hospital, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as near two hundred dinners are being delivered per day to Medical Staff as a gesture of thanks from the City’s Takeaway Businesses, in Barcelona, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to 5,690, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking a new high in the daily rise in fatalities.

The total number of those infected rose to 72,248 from 64,059 on Friday.

