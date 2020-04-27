Spain's daily coronavirus death toll picks up slightly

German adventurer, Kristof Kose, 30, waits to pay after filling the tank of his four-wheel drive car at a petrol station as he drives back his home in Germany, after he and his friend Marius with other vehicle were stuck for eight weeks in a rental apartment due the lockdown, while they were travelling through Europe, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ronda, southern Spain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of daily fatalities from the novel coronavirus reported in Spain rose on Monday to 331, up from 288 the previous day, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll caused by the disease rose to 23,521 from 23,190 the day before. The total number of diagnosed cases rose to 209,465 from 207,634 the day before.