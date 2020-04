Healthcare workers push a patient on a stretcher at the emergency unit at Severo Ochoa hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes, near Madrid, Spain April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines.

The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.