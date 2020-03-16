Sports events still ongoing despite coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - Sports events around the world that have not been suspended, postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak:

OLYMPICS

- The Olympics from July 24-August 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with heads of international sports organisations on March 17.

- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics flame handover ceremony in Athens on March 19 will be a scaled-down event with only a few Tokyo Games officials and torch bearers inside the stadium .

SOCCER

- Australia’s top flight A-League soccer competition has banned fans from matches for the rest of the season.

- The Copa America from June 12-July 12 in Argentina and Colombia is set to go ahead.

- Argentina’s cup competition, the Copa de la Superliga, and the Brazilian state championships are being played without spectators in attendance.

SNOOKER

- The Coral Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales, from March 17-22 is going ahead as planned.

- The World Championships in Sheffield from April 18-May 4 is going ahead as of now.

BOXING

- The European Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in London will be held without spectators from March 16-24.

RUGBY

- The Springboks’ July tests against Scotland and Georgia remain as scheduled but will be reviewed in April.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

- A UFC mixed martial arts event in Brazil on March 14 went ahead in an empty arena.

- UFC Fight Night 171, which was to be held in London on March 21, will be relocated to a new venue, possibly in the United States.

HORSE RACING

- The British Horseracing Authority confirmed races in England, Scotland and Wales until the end of March will take place without spectators in attendance.