Standard Chartered freezes hiring, warns of bonus cuts - memo

A Standard Chartered bank branch in Singapore October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has told staff it is freezing all external and internal hiring for two months and signalled it is likely to cut bonuses for 2020, as the Asia and Africa-focused lender grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTSE 100 bank said it would also re-prioritise discretionary investment for the time being, the company said in a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo said the lender expected to have to make “sensible adjustments” to any variable compensation for 2020 given its finances were “likely to be challenged”.

StanChart also plans to re-invest the money saved on employee travel costs in technology to help staff work from home better.