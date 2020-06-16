Dexamethasone trial result most important so far, says English health chief

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 10, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s Chief Medical Officer has hailed a finding that steroid drug dexamethasone can save the lives of those severely ill with COVID-19 as the most important trial result so far, as scientists seek effective treatments for the new disease.

“This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far,” Chris Whitty said on Twitter about the findings of the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY.

“Significant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug... It will save lives around the world.”