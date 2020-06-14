Sudan extends airport closures by another two weeks due to coronavirus

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will keep its airports closed to international and internal scheduled commercial flights for another two weeks until June 28, a spokesman for the country’s civil aviation authority told Reuters on Sunday.

Sudan shut the airports in March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been reviewing the closure every two weeks.

Airports are open only for flights transporting cargo, humanitarian aid, oil organisations’ workers or evacuating foreigners, said Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahim, the SCAA spokesman.

Sudan had reported 7,007 coronavirus infections as of Thursday, including 447 deaths, the health ministry said.