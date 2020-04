China's Suifenhe city, bordering Russia, strengthens controls to prevent imported cases

People wearing face masks are seen at a park in Suifenhe, a city of Heilongjiang province on the border with Russia, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s northeastern city of Suifenhe, on the country’s border with Russia, said on Sunday it’s strengthening border controls as part of measures to prevent imported cases.

The city will also step up controls on traffic and enforce strict quarantine measures, city authorities said in a statement.

The city has banned all types of gatherings and drawn up a list of businesses that must be suspended from operations.