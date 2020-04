A couple poses after their wedding ceremony amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the Muensterbruecke bridge in Zurich, Switzerland April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 973, the country’s public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 900 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 26,336 from 25,834 on Tuesday, it said.