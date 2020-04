FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured in front of the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus) during a federal council meeting on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,268, the country’s public health agency said on Thursday, rising from 1,217 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests has increased to 28,496 from 28,268 on Wednesday, it said. The increase in new cases has eased in recent days as Switzerland prepares to loosen restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the disease.