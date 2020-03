A sign reading "Stay at home.Please. All." is put up as part of protection measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on an empty trendy Idaplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 373, the country’s public health agency said on Tuesday, from 295 people on Monday.

The number of positive tests increased to 16,176 from 15,575 on Monday, it said.