Taiwan president says don't hoard, economic fundamentals good

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about the coronavirus situation in Taiwan, during a news conference at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei, Taiwan February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher/Files

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economic fundamentals remain good and people should not hoard as the government can ensure stable supplies during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday.

The government does not rule out spending more to stimulate the economy, and will help the hard-hit airline industry to access T$50 billion ($1.6 billion) in financing, she told a news conference at the presidential office.