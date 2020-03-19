Money News
March 19, 2020 / 6:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan president says don't hoard, economic fundamentals good

1 Min Read

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about the coronavirus situation in Taiwan, during a news conference at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei, Taiwan February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher/Files

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economic fundamentals remain good and people should not hoard as the government can ensure stable supplies during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday.

The government does not rule out spending more to stimulate the economy, and will help the hard-hit airline industry to access T$50 billion ($1.6 billion) in financing, she told a news conference at the presidential office.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Meg Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below