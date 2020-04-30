Tajikistan confirms first coronavirus cases

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajikistan has confirmed its first 15 coronavirus cases, the healthcare ministry of the central Asian nation said on Thursday, after weeks of being virus-free, despite sharing borders with China and other countries with infections.

Five cases have been confirmed in the capital, Dushanbe, and 10 in the Sughd province that borders Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the ministry said.

Tajikistan closed its borders last month and took some steps to curb large social gatherings, but has generally been less stringent about social distancing in the absence of confirmed cases.

Almost 11,000 people have been quarantined over the last three months and 8,438 have already been discharged, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

