May 28, 2020 / 12:33 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Ted Baker plans to reopen stores in June as UK eases lockdown

The Ted Baker brand is displayed on a bag in a store in London, Britain October 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

(Reuters) - British retailer Ted Baker is preparing for a gradual reopening of its stores from mid-June and will recall furloughed staff based on the needs of its operations, the company said on Thursday.

A coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the UK had forced the fashion retailer to shut all of its stores and furlough 75% of its staff.

The British government said earlier this week that outdoor markets and car showrooms in England can reopen from June 1 followed by all other non-essential retail from June 15.

Stores will look and operate very differently from how they did before a coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 23 as they comply with new health and safety and social distancing rules.

