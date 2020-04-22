One-month-old infant recovers from coronavirus in Thailand

A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A one-month-old Thai baby, the country’s youngest coronavirus patient, has successfully recovered from the illness thanks to a team of medics and the use of a cocktail of antiviral drugs, a doctor said on Wednesday.

After close consultations with pharmaceutical physicians and other medical experts, the team decided to use four antiviral drugs to cure the baby.

“The strategy used to treat this child was to give him medication for 10 days,” Visal Moolasart, the paediatrician who treated the baby at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, told Reuters.

“We conducted a health check on him every day and three to five days after that, his X-rays showed signs of gradual recovery.”

Despite the challenges in treating infants under a year old due to restrictions on certain medications, Visal said the symptoms in young children tend to be less severe than in adults.

Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, bringing the national total to 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious and said the best way to contain the coronavirus outbreak was for the public to stay home and continue social distancing.