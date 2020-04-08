World News
April 8, 2020 / 5:09 AM / in an hour

Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

1 Min Read

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on a road during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 111 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths.

The dead included a 48-year-old Russian, a 69-year-old Indian and a 69-year-old U.S. national, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said.

Since the pandemic escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,369 cases and 30 fatalities, while 888 patients have recovered and gone home.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below