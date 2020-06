FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop inside the Sampheng wholesale market as Thai government eases isolation measures, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities.

The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

There have been 2,987 patients who have recovered.