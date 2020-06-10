Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks sit while visiting the Grand Palace, as it reopens after months of being closed, as the Thai government eases isolation measures, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,125 confirmed infections, of which 58 were fatalities.

The new cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Madagascar, Pakistan and India, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 16 days in a row.