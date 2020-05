A volunteer checks the temperature of Muslims before they enter a mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pattani province, Thailand, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday reported no new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, maintaining the total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

Sunday was the fourth day in this month that there were no new daily cases, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s coronavirus task force.

There are 2,921 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.