Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases or deaths

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.
The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,996 patients have recovered, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.
Wednesday is the third consecutive day that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found among Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies