World News
May 20, 2020 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers embark from a train at a station, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.

There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen travelling from Bahrain, was a detected during quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
