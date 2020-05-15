Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, all from overseas

A Muslim woman returns for Friday's Ramadan prayers amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak after the Thai government eased isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases on Friday, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan last week and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.