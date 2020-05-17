Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

FILE PHOTO: Staff wearing protective face masks pass their time as they prepare to reopen their shop in a shopping centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pathum Thani, Thailand May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered.