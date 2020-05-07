Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: A family visits an almost empty temple which used to be crowded on the Vesak Day also known as Buddha Day during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.

Of the new cases, two were Thai men who had returned from Kazakhstan and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said.

Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January. Authorities have been cautiously allowing some businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.