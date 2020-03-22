Turkish Airlines says 85% of its passenger planes idle due to coronavirus outbreak

An ambulance drives past by a Turkish Airlines (THY) plane from Tehran after landing at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines’ board chairman said on Sunday that 85% of the carrier’s passenger planes were not being used at the moment, after Turkey banned flights from more than 60 countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Passengers older than 65 years were banned from flying with Turkish Airlines, after Ankara imposed a curfew on Saturday for its senior citizens, Board Chairman Ilker Ayci said in an interview broadcast live on CNN Turk TV.