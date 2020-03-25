Tokyo posts biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections - Japanese media

A person wearing protective face mask due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) looks on in front of the Giant Olympic rings at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2020, after the announcement of the Games postponement to 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 40 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, Japanese media reported, the biggest one-day increase in Japan’s capital which has overtaken much smaller cities to become the country’s epicentre of the virus.

Wednesday’s infections increases the total cases in Tokyo to around 200.

Tokyo has now reported the most infections in the country, overtaking the northern island of Hokkaido, which had roughly 163 cases early on Wednesday, according to national broadcaster NHK.