A man and child play at the beach amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

BERLIN (Reuters) - International tourism is set to fall by 70% this year, marking the sector’s biggest slump since records began in the 1950s, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili told newspaper Handelsblatt.

He said this prediction for the coronavirus-hit sector was based on the assumption that countries around the world would gradually open their borders from August.