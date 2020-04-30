Trump says U.S. plans to speed development of coronavirus vaccine

U.S. President Donald Trump rubs his hands between U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza while defending his comments on using household disinfectants as a measure against the coronavirus prior to signing the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States plans to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine, an effort that has been dubbed “Operation Warp Speed.”

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said he is in overall charge of the project aimed at finding a vaccine to the virus as quickly as possible.