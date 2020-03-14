Trump says he's attending meetings on COVID-19 at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump is accompanied by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, coronavirus task force members and industry executives as he takes questions at a news conference where he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is attending White House meetings on Saturday on the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the coronavirus and would issue a “full report later.”

Trump issued his statement on Twitter and in a second tweet called for “SOCIAL DISTANCING.”