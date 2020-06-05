World News
June 5, 2020 / 9:37 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Erdogan nixes weekend lockdown over public backlash, cases rise

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he decided to cancel a weekend lockdown announced late on Thursday after a public backlash, but he warned of a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Turkey’s interior ministry announced the stay-at-home order in 15 cities to prevent the spread of the virus, continuing the country’s policy of weekend lockdowns.

In a series of tweets, Erdogan said Friday the government had to impose the weekend lockdown after daily new COVID-19 cases rose from around 700 to nearly 1,000.

“However, the reactions we received from our people pushed us to re-evaluate the decision” and the lockdown is now revoked, he said, urging citizens to follow social distancing and hygiene measures.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below