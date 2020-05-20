Turkey eases quarantine restrictions on arrivals from abroad - Anadolu

Turkish citizens visit Eyup Sultan Mosque after seniors over 65 years old, who are not allowed to go out of their houses, had been exempted from curfew for 6 hours amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as the country starts softening measures taken to stem spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkish citizens ferried from abroad were spending 14 days under quarantine in student dorms where they were monitored for possible symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

The people arriving on scheduled flights will go through medical check and will be monitored for 14 days at their homes.