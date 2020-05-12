World News
May 12, 2020 / 8:04 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

'Madness' to hold Uganda vote if virus persists: Museveni

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has said it would be wrong to hold a presidential election due early next year if the coronavirus persists, signalling for the first time a possible postponement.

“To have elections when the virus is still there... It will be madness,” the 75-year-old Museveni, whom opponents cast as an authoritarian clinging to power, said in an interview with the local NBS Television aired late on Monday.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Andrew Cawthorne

