'Madness' to hold Uganda vote if virus persists: Museveni

FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has said it would be wrong to hold a presidential election due early next year if the coronavirus persists, signalling for the first time a possible postponement.

“To have elections when the virus is still there... It will be madness,” the 75-year-old Museveni, whom opponents cast as an authoritarian clinging to power, said in an interview with the local NBS Television aired late on Monday.